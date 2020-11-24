IT + CE
Ofilm obtains certification for 7P lens modules
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Ofilm Group has started small-volume trial production of 7P (seven plastic lens pieces) lens modules and passed the corresponding certification, according to the company.

Ofilm said it has upgraded its R&D and manufacturing capability to 7P from 3P over the past three years.

Makers face the technological challenges of putting more lens pieces in the same space and keeping the thickness of lens modules unchanged.

China-based optical lens makers, including Ofilm, still lag technologically behind Taiwan-based competitors Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), both of whom are currently suppliers of lens modules for iPhones, according to industry sources.

The Chinese makers mostly serve China-based smartphone vendors. But if Ofilm can realize volume production of 7P lens modules at high enough yield rates, it will bring pressure on Largan and GSEO, the sources noted.

