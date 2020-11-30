Hiwin develops endoscope positioning robot for minimal invasive surgery

Chloe Liao, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has developed a multi-axis robot used to hold and position endoscopes during minimal invasive surgical operation through cooperation with Chung Shan University Hospital (CSUH).

The using of the robot gives stable and clear view from the endoscopes, enabling precise positioning of incision and letting surgeons be concentrated in the operation, CSUH noted.

Hiwin chairman Chuo Wen-hen said the design of the robot is meant to help the surgeon, rather than introduce surgical automation.

Hiwin has the core technologies - controllers, motors and decelerators - for developing and making the robot completely locally, Chuo indicated.

The robot is expected to overcome current financial barriers for introducing very expensive da Vinci surgical robots and consequently reduce the corresponding charges for such surgical operation by at least 10%.

CSUH has adopted the robot for minimal invasive surgical operation on gastric tumors, hepatoma, gall bladders, thyroid and breast tumors.

CSUH will use Hiwin-developed robots to set up a robotic arm-based educational field for clinical surgery.