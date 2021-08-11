中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 12, 2021
    11:11
    partly cloudy
    30°C
    Hiwin has strong order visibility
    Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has obtained orders for ball screws and linear guideways with shipments scheduled until November-December 2021 and January 2022 respectively, according to company chairman Chuo Wen-hen.

    Shipments for orders for industrial robots will last until year-end 2021, Chuo said.

    For the Europe market, shipments are scheduled until year-end 2021 for most product lines and January-February 2022 for some models of ball screws, Chuo noted. Due to less price competition, increased shipments to the Europe market will help hike Hiwin's overall gross margin, Chuo indicated.

    Hiwin is utilizing 85-90% of total production capacity currently, Chuo said. Hiwin hiked quotes to reflect increases in material costs in first-quarter 2021, and may do so for product items with relatively low gross margins in the third quarter, Chuo noted.

    Of second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$7.049 billion (US$252 million), 64.3% came from linear guideways, 19.6% from ball screws, 8.2% from industrial robots, and 7.9% from other product lines. Asia except Taiwan accounted for 65% of the consolidated revenues, Europe for 22%, North and Latin Americas for 4%, and Taiwan for 9%.

    Hiwin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.501 billion for July, increasing 2.35% on month and 22.46% on year, and those of NT$15.541 billion for January-July grew 37.72% on year.

    Hiwin Technologies: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    7.049

    17.66%

    25.23%

    13.040

    41.08%

    Gross margin

    36.12%

    4.34pp

    8.26pp

    34.13%

    7.52pp

    Operating profit

    1.427

    75.96%

    107.41%

    2.238

    271.65%

    Net profit

    1.052

    97.74%

    85.54%

    1.584

    263.42%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    3.18

    4.79

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

