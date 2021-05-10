IT + CE
Hiwin April revenues hit 29-month high
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.236 billion (US$78.7 million) for April, the highest since December 2018 with growth of 3.51% sequentially and 28.01% on year.

Hiwin has obtained orders for large-size linear guideways and ball screws with shipments scheduled until October-November, and those for small- to medium-size linear guideways with shipments scheduled until August-September.

Hiwin's consolidated revenues of NT$8.228 billion for January-April rose 53.47% on year.

For the first quarter of 2021, Hiwin posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.991 billion, gross margin of 31.78%, operating profit of NT$810.7 million and net profit of NT$532.1 million.

