Hiwin December revenues hit 25-month high
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Mechanical motion control component and industrial robot maker Hiwin Technologies has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.124 billion (US$74.3 million) for December 2020, reaching the highest monthly level since December 2018 with growth of 3.89% sequentially and 59.92% on year.

Hiwin posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.150 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, the highest quarterly figure since first-quarter 2019, increasing 4.62% sequentially and 53.21% on year. Those of NT$21.262 billion for 2020 rose 5.21% on year.

Due to strong demand for motion control components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, 5G infrastructure products and medical devices, Hiwin has received orders with shipments scheduled for second-quarter 2021, and lead time for shipments has been prolonged by 1.5-2 months for linear guideways and by over three months for ball screws of most specifications.

Hiwin reportedly will undertake small-volume trial production of smart ball screws for use in electric vehicle (EV) steering systems in second-half 2021 and begin volume production in 2022, with US-, Europe- and China-based supply chain makers to be main clients.

