Hiwin 3Q20 net profit hits 8-quarter high
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has released reported third-quarter 2020 net profit of NT$926.4 million (US$31.8 million), the highest since fourth-quarter 2018.

Hiwin has received many rush orders for linear guideways with shipments scheduled for December 2020 and January 2021, according to industry sources.

Hiwin Technologies: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)

3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2020

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

5,873

4.34%

16.03%

15,116

(6.67%)

Gross margin

28.42%

0.55pp

(5.22pp)

27.31%

(8.22pp)

Operating profit

661.0

(3.87%)

3.39%

1,263

(48.63%)

Net profit

926.4

63.39%

138.14%

1,362

(25.44%)

Net EPS (NT$)

2.91

4.27

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

