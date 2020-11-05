Hiwin 3Q20 net profit hits 8-quarter high

Mechanical motion control component maker Hiwin Technologies has released reported third-quarter 2020 net profit of NT$926.4 million (US$31.8 million), the highest since fourth-quarter 2018.
Hiwin has received many rush orders for linear guideways with shipments scheduled for December 2020 and January 2021, according to industry sources.
Hiwin Technologies: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m)
3Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2020
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
5,873
4.34%
16.03%
15,116
(6.67%)
Gross margin
28.42%
0.55pp
(5.22pp)
27.31%
(8.22pp)
Operating profit
661.0
(3.87%)
3.39%
1,263
(48.63%)
Net profit
926.4
63.39%
138.14%
1,362
(25.44%)
Net EPS (NT$)
2.91
4.27
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020