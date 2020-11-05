Hiwin 3Q20 net profit hits 8-quarter high

Taiwan backend houses see orders from OmniVision ramp up 6min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan ODMs stick to production diversification strategy 27min ago in Before Going to Press

Foxconn posts revenue surge in October 51min ago in Before Going to Press

ASE, Win Semi cut into supply chain for new Qualcomm chips 51min ago in Before Going to Press

CCL maker Ventec positive about demand for auto headlights 1h 4min ago in Before Going to Press