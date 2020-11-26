Taiwan PC monitor shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research

Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Taiwan's PC monitor shipments are expected to fall 7.4% sequentially and 1.7% on year in the fourth quarter of 2020, following a sequential growth of 6.9% to 24.71 million units a quarter earlier, according to Digitimes Research.

Seasonal effects, coupled with shortages of some key components, including LCD panels, display driver ICs, time controllers and scalers, would be the major reasons for the forecast shipment decline, Digitimes Research says.

The ratio of large-size monitors has continued to rise in the third quarter, hiking 2.3pp to 23.5% of total monitor shipments in the third quarter.

TPV Technology posted the highest sequential 12% growth for its monitor shipments in the third quarter, driven by increased orders from Lenovo and Asustek Computer, in addition to an increase of its own-brand products.

Qisda was second although its shipments were lower than expected due to the shortages of some components and parts. However, both Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) and Wistron saw their shipments edge up 3-4%, respectively, in the third quarter.