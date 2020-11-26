Displays
Taiwan PC monitor shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Taiwan's PC monitor shipments are expected to fall 7.4% sequentially and 1.7% on year in the fourth quarter of 2020, following a sequential growth of 6.9% to 24.71 million units a quarter earlier, according to Digitimes Research.

Seasonal effects, coupled with shortages of some key components, including LCD panels, display driver ICs, time controllers and scalers, would be the major reasons for the forecast shipment decline, Digitimes Research says.

The ratio of large-size monitors has continued to rise in the third quarter, hiking 2.3pp to 23.5% of total monitor shipments in the third quarter.

TPV Technology posted the highest sequential 12% growth for its monitor shipments in the third quarter, driven by increased orders from Lenovo and Asustek Computer, in addition to an increase of its own-brand products.

Qisda was second although its shipments were lower than expected due to the shortages of some components and parts. However, both Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) and Wistron saw their shipments edge up 3-4%, respectively, in the third quarter.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global tablet market – 3Q 2020

China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.