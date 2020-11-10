PCB maker Unitech sees net losses narrow in 3Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Unitech Printed Circuit Board saw its net losses narrow to NT$417 million (US$14.6 million) in the third quarter due to rising capacity utilization, and is expected to see fourth-quarter shipments and revenues continue improving, according to industry sources.

The company posted record operating losses of NT$675 million in the second quarter aftger losing some rigid-flex board orders for AirPods 2 to a Korean peer, but managed to raise its capacity utilization rates in the third quarter after regaining orders for the TWS devices and maintaining stable HDI board shipments for notebooks and tablets, the sources said.

But Unitech can hardly return to profitability for full-year 2020 as product portfolios and prices remain to be improved and shipments of automotive PCBs to clients in the US and Europe can hardly pick up amid the resurging pandemic there, the sources continued.

Order visibility for AirPods 2 is clear through first-half 2021, which will provide basic revenue support for Unitech, the sources said, adding that its revenue growth momentum for next year will come from shipments of anylayer HDI boards for MacBook mainboards and high-frequency radar boards for cars.

Unitech has said it will continue to improve its product portfolios and will gradually expand its production capacity for high-end HDI boards at its new plant in China's Jiangsu province in 2021.

The company has reported October revenues increased 3.44% sequentially but slipped 26.6% on year to NT$1.472 billion, and January-October revenues shrank 40.16% on year to NT$11.177 billion.