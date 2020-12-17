ASE switches on 5G mmWave private network at smart factory

Jay Liu, Kaoshiung; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

ASE Group has started operation at what it calls the world's first 5G mmWave private network at its smart factory in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan in collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Technologies.

The initial 5G-based services that will be demonstrated include applications across AI-enabled autonomous guided vehicles (AGV), AR remote maintenance assistance, and AR experience at Green Technology Education Center.

It is also the first 5G private network to deploy small cells provided by Taiwan-based companies, further enhancing the competitiveness of Taiwan's network communication industry. This not only marks a milestone for Taiwan's 5G applications, but also a breakthrough for Taiwan's industry to enter the 5G network market, according to CHT.

In the process of planning the 5G small cells, CHT and Qualcomm supported by providing advanced silicon technology, network planning and solutions.

The Taiwan-based vendors that took part in building the full spectrum of the 5G mmWave private network included Sercomm ( broadband equipment), Altek (smart vision solution), and 5G vertical applications that use Qualcomm technologies including Compal's 5G MR glasses and the AI inspection solution provided by QITC 2019 shortlisted team DT42.

Tien Wu, CEO of ASE Group, said at a ceremon marking the start of the network, "Smart manufacturing is a key to increase Taiwan's competitiveness and gain the opportunity to transform business and connect globally. ASE Group has invested in smart manufacturing for many years, and with the arrival of 5G era, we have adopted AI, big data analysis and automated applications so that our factories are able to think, detect, learn and adjust to provide high quality products using digital transformation. With 5G mmWave, ASE Group can expand the coverage and complexity of future smart factories and automated services. We hope that Taiwanese companies can sustain a forward-looking vision and continue to shine on the global stage."