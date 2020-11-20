Accton AI accelerator card shipments to take off in 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Network device maker Accton Technology has seen shipments of its AI accelerator cards begin to pick up momentum, expecting related revenues to grow by double-digit in 2021.

Having already begun shipping AI inference accelerator cards in recent years, Accton said that it has also started shipping AI training accelerator cards since the first half of 2020 to meet demand from large-scale datacenters, according to company sources.

Total shipments of AI accelerator cards have reached meaningful volumes in 2020 and are likely to expand significantly in 2021, with related revenues to account for a double-digit percentage of its total revenues, said the sources.

In addition to datacenter clients, the telecom and enterprise sectors are also the potential markets for AI accelerator cards, added the sources.

The company has also begun developing AI accelerator cards dedicated to deep learning.

In addition to developing and manufacturing network equipment supporting open networks, Accton has also been keen on developing network operating systems (OS), such as SONiC (software for open networking in the cloud) solutions, said the sources.

Accton is slated to begin volume production of network switch products incorporated with its in-house-developed SONiC solutions in 2021, revealed the sources.