Mobile + telecom
Accton AI accelerator card shipments to take off in 2021
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Network device maker Accton Technology has seen shipments of its AI accelerator cards begin to pick up momentum, expecting related revenues to grow by double-digit in 2021.

Having already begun shipping AI inference accelerator cards in recent years, Accton said that it has also started shipping AI training accelerator cards since the first half of 2020 to meet demand from large-scale datacenters, according to company sources.

Total shipments of AI accelerator cards have reached meaningful volumes in 2020 and are likely to expand significantly in 2021, with related revenues to account for a double-digit percentage of its total revenues, said the sources.

In addition to datacenter clients, the telecom and enterprise sectors are also the potential markets for AI accelerator cards, added the sources.

The company has also begun developing AI accelerator cards dedicated to deep learning.

In addition to developing and manufacturing network equipment supporting open networks, Accton has also been keen on developing network operating systems (OS), such as SONiC (software for open networking in the cloud) solutions, said the sources.

Accton is slated to begin volume production of network switch products incorporated with its in-house-developed SONiC solutions in 2021, revealed the sources.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Huawei
Quarterly research reports

China smartphone market and industry – 3Q 2020

Taiwan notebooks – 3Q 2020

Global server market – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
  2. Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan large-size panel shipments to drop in 4Q20, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.