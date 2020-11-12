Accton 3Q20 sales and profit lower than expected

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Accton Technology saw sequential growth of its revenues and profit in the third quarter of 2020, fueled by rebounds in orders from some clients, although the overall performance for the quarter was lower than expected, according to company CEO Edgar Masri.

Accton will remain cautious as it navigates through challenges lying ahead, Masri said, adding that the company will focus its efforts on reducing operating costs, improving production efficiency, and developing new products and technologies, as it ramps up competitiveness and services.

The networking device maker saw its net profit rise 30% sequentially but down 13% on year to NT$1.5 billion (US$52.58 million) in the third quarter when revenues were up 14% on quarter but down 12% to NT$14.399 billion. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$2.69.

For the first three quarters of 2020, net profit totaled NT$3.688 billion, decreasing 5% from a year earlier. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$6.62.

The company also noted that its gross margin has continued to improve over the past few quarters, standing at 21.3% for the first three quarters of 2020, up 1.3pp from the same period of a year earlier thanks to an improvement of its product mix.