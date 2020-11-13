Sunny Optical expects Huawei orders to drop

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based optical device and lens module maker Sunny Optical Technology expects orders from Huawei to sharply decrease due to US tade sanctions, and is making efforts to compete for orders from Apple, according to industry sources.

Sunny Optical hopes to become a supplier of lens modules for used in iPhone in 2021, the sources said, but such hopes could be more realistic in 2022.

Apple is expected to launch more inexpensive smartphones to enhance competition with Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, and therefore will seek to expand its ecosystem to keep production cost down, the sources said.

A reshuffle in China's optical device and lens supply chain has resulted in dominance by a few big makers including Sunny Optical, but they are still technologically less competitive than Taiwan-based Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical, the sources noted.