Taiwan 4Q20 exports to grow despite lack of Huawei orders, says economics minister

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's exports for fourth-quarter of 2020 will still growth even without Huawei's orders for TSMC, according to economics minister Wang Mei-hua.

Taiwan's third-quarter 2020 GDP grew 3.33% on year, higher than the economic growth rates for main industrial countries, with Huawei reportedly placing massive orders for wafer foundry services with TSMC ahead of fresh US sanctions. Some legislators have voiced concerned about the impacts of losing Huawei's orders in fourth-quarter 2020.

But Wang maintained the third-quarter 2020 economic growth was mainly driven by booming exports of ICT and electronic products, such as notebooks, arising from sharp increases in orders supporting stay-at-home needs. Besides Huawei, TSMC has many other clients and therefore will still see strong demand in the fourth quarter even if Huawei cannot place orders, Wang indicated, adding that Taiwan's exports and economic growth rate for the quarter will not slip on year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Taiwan's third-quarter 2020 exports stood at US$90.08 billion, growing 6.01% on year. The exports of US$36.54 billion for electronic components increased 20.4% on year, of which US$32.98 billion came from ICs, up 20.6%.

Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) figures show that Taiwan-based makers received export orders totaling US$141.08 billion (including overseas production) in third-quarter 2020, increasing 11.9% on year. Exports of US$41.61 billion for ICT products grew 12.13% and those of US$43.32 billion for electronic products rose 27.90%.