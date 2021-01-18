IT + CE
Kiosks in growing demand amid pandemic
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Kiosks with self-service functions to avoid contact between store staff and customers see demand increasing in the wake of the pandemic, according to industrial computing device maker Axiomtek.

Kiosks have seen growing pupularity for ordering at restaurants, check-in and check-out at hotels and ticket purchasing, and they will be used in other retail scenarios, said Axiomtek.

Functions for protecting against coronavirus such as temperature measurements and personal identification are becoming additional requirements for kiosks, POS device maker DataVan International noted.

It is necessary to design kiosks to become more personalized and intuitive to get consumers accustomed to using kiosk-enabled smart retail transactions, Axiomtek indicated.

Many retail operators had delayed planned adoption of smart retail equipment in 2020 due to the pandemic, but many of them have gradually restarted such plans with additional specification requirements for functions to cope with COVID-19, POS makers said.

Axiomtek-developed kiosk and POS devices

Axiomtek-developed kiosk and POS devices
Photo: Digitimes file

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Japan setting up nationwide smart logistics platform
  2. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  3. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.