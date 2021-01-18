Kiosks in growing demand amid pandemic

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Kiosks with self-service functions to avoid contact between store staff and customers see demand increasing in the wake of the pandemic, according to industrial computing device maker Axiomtek.

Kiosks have seen growing pupularity for ordering at restaurants, check-in and check-out at hotels and ticket purchasing, and they will be used in other retail scenarios, said Axiomtek.

Functions for protecting against coronavirus such as temperature measurements and personal identification are becoming additional requirements for kiosks, POS device maker DataVan International noted.

It is necessary to design kiosks to become more personalized and intuitive to get consumers accustomed to using kiosk-enabled smart retail transactions, Axiomtek indicated.

Many retail operators had delayed planned adoption of smart retail equipment in 2020 due to the pandemic, but many of them have gradually restarted such plans with additional specification requirements for functions to cope with COVID-19, POS makers said.

