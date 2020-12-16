Adlink upbeat about 2021

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Adlink Technology is upbeat about 2021, expecting growths in various regions, including North America and China, according to company CFO Jeff Chou.

Chou said there is also room for growth in Asia-Pacific and EMEA in 2021.

Adlink has teamed up with Foxconn and AUO in some maket segments - such as medical displays - but Chou said meaningful results from the partnerships will have to wait until 2022.

Adlink has posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.284 billion (US$79.0 million), gross margin of 40.25%, and net profit of NT$56.0 million for third-quarter 2020.

Among regional markets, North America accounted for 35% of the revenues; China, 26%; EMEA, 19%; and Asia Pacific except China, 19%. In terms of product lines, embedded platforms and modules accounted for 51% of the revenues; networking/communication and infrastructure products, 31%; and IoT solutions and services, 17%.

Adlink expects 2020 revenues from North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific except China to shrink 24%, 5% and 19% respectively on year, and those from China to increase 48% due to strong demand for products used in medical care amid the coronavirus pandemic.