HannStar Display to set up mini/microLED production lines

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LCD panel maker HannStar Display has disclosed it will buy part of a factory building and facilities from affiliated HannsTouch Solution at NT$2.77 billion (US$95.5 million) for setting up mini/microLED production lines.

HannStar is the largest shareholder of HannsTouch with a stake ratio of 26.6%.

HannStar is buying the first three floors of the 6-story building. The top three floor are currently occupied by HannsTouch's touch sensor production lines catering to smartphone and tablet panels, HannStar noted.

HannStar has been working with equipment and material suppliers in preparation for making miniLED-backlit panels for use in wearable devices, tablets, notebooks and automotive displays, the company indicated, adding that it also plans to step into development and production of microLED panels.

HannStar posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.438 billion, gross margin of 36.86% and net profit of NT$1.643 billion for third-quarter 2020. For January-September, HannStar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$12.511 billion, gross margin of 17.56%, operating profit of NT$853.1 million and net profit of NT$1.071 billion.

During the third quarter, HannStar shipped 4.641 million panels in 19-inches equivalents, increasing 9.4% sequentially at an ASP of US$40. The shipments consisted of 155 million small- to medium-size panels, 550,000 large-size ones and 120,000 Hannspree own-brand LCD monitors.

Of the third-quarter revenues, 6-inch and below panels for handsets accounted for 44%, 6.2- to 10.1-inch ones for 43% and above 11-inch ones for 13%.

HannsTouch has reported consolidated revenues of NT$700.6 million, gross margin of 19.46%, and net profit of NT$73.6 million for the third quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$2.152 billion, gross margin of 19.17% and net profit of NT$139.3 million for January-September.