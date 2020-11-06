Taiwan backend houses see surging CIS orders from OmniVision

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's backend houses including Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) and Xintec have seen orders from China-based CMOS image sensor (CIS) vendor OmniVision ramp up with clear order visibility extended to early 2021, according to industry sources.

OmniVision has started volume production for its new OV64A with 64 megapixels in the fourth quarter of 2020 to satisfy increasing adoption of high-spec CIS devices by Chinese vendors Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in their midrange and high-tier smartphones, the sources said.

As China will continue its de-Americanization and self-sufficiency policy for semiconductors supply, OmniVision is expected to significantly ramp up its share in the China CIS market, promising good business opportunities for its Taiwan backend partners Tong Hsing, KYEC and Xintec, with order visibility already extending to the first quarter of 2021, the sources added.