Vertiv sees emerging demand for liquid submersion cooling solutions

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Vertiv, a US-based server infrastructure and edge datacenter solution provider, has received more inquires for liquid submersion cooling solutions for datacenter applications from its clients in Taiwan, including those from the semiconductor manufacturing industry, according to Vertiv Taiwan general manager Steven Hou.

That demonstrates that enterprises from diverse industries are paying more attention to issues related to heat dissipation and energy consumption for server products to be used in the future, Hou said.

While most datacenter cabinets consume about 3~5kW of energy on average currently, the power consumption of a single server cabinet could swell to as high as 30-50kW under high-performance computing requirements and the heat generated by such cabinets could not be dissipated simply by air-cooling solutions, Hou indicated.

Some industry observers pointed out that if a 56-core Xeon Platinum 9282 CPU is applied, its TDP (thermal design power) could increase to as high as 400 watts.

Nvidia's recently released Ampere-based A100 Tensor Core GPU also carries a TDP of 400 watts, the observers added.

Vertiv believes that demand for liquid submersion cooling solutions will continue to gain momentum and that has prompted the company to double down its efforts to roll out related solutions to meet clients' needs, Hou said.

Vertiv will also focus its development in a number of major areas, including edge computing, 5G networks and applications, digital transformation and disaster relief backup solutions in 2021 catering particularly to power management and heat dissipation, Hou said.