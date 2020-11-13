Newly available graphics cards flare up cooling solution demand

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based cooling solution providers including Sun Max Tech and Auras Technology expect the recently released next-generation graphics lineups from Nvidia and ADM to boost demand for their parts in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090/3080/3070 graphics cards have been well received in the market since their launches, resulting in shortages of related products in the channels, according to sources at Auras.

Other industry sources pointed that AMD's RDNA 2-based RX6800 XT series products have also become highly sought after among gamers as they feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing functionality, support 4K and 1440p resolutions, and come with a 3-fan cooling system.

Buoyed by market sentiment, Sun Max's revenues gained 7.65% on month and 55.46% on year to hit a record high of NT$170 million (US$5.96 million) in October.

It also reported net profit of NT$85 million for the first three quarters of 2020, up 34.34% from a year earlier. Gross margin stood at 30% for the nine-month period, up 6pps from a year ago.

Auras generated net profit of NT$335 million for third-quarter 2020, down 4.56% sequentially and 1.18% on year, with EPS of NT$3.88. Net profit of January-October were up 10% on year to NT$829 million or NT$9.66 per share.