Vertiv pushing liquid-cooling solutions to datacenters in Taiwan

Thermal management specialist Vertiv is offering liquid-cooling solutions to help datacenters in Taiwan reduce their power usage effectiveness (PUE) value as the trends of cutting power consumption and generating more green energy will soon become key challenges to the operators, according to Steven Hou, president of Vertiv Taiwan.

Vertiv is able to provide upgrades to datacenters' existing cooling equipment and can act as a consultant to assist the operators in establishing cooling systems for their new facilities.

Vertiv has an internal software R&D team that can assist clients to establish a platform to gather data from all hardware equipment. The platform will then integrate and analyze the data and then transmit them to the clients' building management system (BMS).

Since hardware's power consumption is growing every year, liquid-cooling solutions have grown more popular among datacenters. Most datacenters now are still running air-cooling solutions, but Vertiv has begun to assist clients to transform their systems to liquid-cooling ones.

Vertiv's latest Liebert VIC immersive liquid-cooling solution is able to reduce a server room's PUE value to only 1.05, meeting the Green Grid's Platinum Standard with the PUE value of less than 1.25.

For a server room with a scale of 5MW, annual power consumption is around 75 million kWh when PUE is at 1.7, but the Liebert VIC can cut the usage to only 46 million kWh, significantly reducing the costs of electricity and cutting the carbon emission by 35%.