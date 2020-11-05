Vertiv rolls out smart edge datacenter solutions

With edge computing and data processing increasingly needed in many 5G-driven smart application scenarios, demand for edge datacenters or rack server solutions by enterprises has been growing robustly. This has prompted US-based Vertiv to roll out a series of smart edge infrastructure solutions to help enterprise clients pursue business continuity through digital transformation, according to Robert Zhu, the firm's North Asia president.

Zhu said that as the "Architects of Continuity," Vertiv has introduced the "One DNA" service concept helping clients optimize datacenter architectures to fully meet their needs and address challenges arising from digital transformation.

He said Vertiv has rolled out a spate of edge datacenter solutions ranging from 3KW to 300KW in power specs for optional use by clients, including Smart Cabinet, SmartRow and SmartAisle, all functioning as datacenter in a box.

Vertiv Taiwan general manager Steven Hou said the company also offers prefabricated modular (PFM) datacenters integrating power supply, thermal management, edge computing and infrastructure management and adopts the platform as a service (PaaS) business model to provide clients with comprehensive edge computing solutions and services to support their smart applications driven by 5G and AI technologies

