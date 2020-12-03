Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Qualcomm has introduced its latest flagship Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform, which it says features innovations in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and camera technologies that will transform premium mobile devices into professional-quality cameras, intelligent personal assistants, and elite gaming rigs.

"Qualcomm's history of breakthrough technology inventions has paved the way for our continued leadership in the premium-tier mobile segment," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The new flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform will enable OEMs to further differentiate their devices and allows users to experience the latest cutting-edge mobile technologies."

The integrated 3rd-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem-RF system enables support for 5G sub-6 carrier aggregation and mmWave to deliver 5G speeds up to 7.5 Gbps. Snapdragon 888 also supports global 5G multi-SIM, and includes the recently debuted Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system, supporting Wi-Fi 6, as well as new 6GHz capacity with Wi-Fi 6E, said the vendor.

FastConnect 6900 also delivers audio with support for Bluetooth 5.2, dual Bluetooth antennas, Qualcomm aptX suite, broadcast audio and advanced modulation & coding optimizations.

Snapdragon 888 features the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor, enabling premium experiences that blend AI with professional cameras, personal voice assistants and elite gaming, said the company. Snapdragon 888 delivers power efficiency and performance with up to three times performance per watt improvement over the prior generation. The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor to enable use cases like screen awake, lift and activity detection, and audio event detection.

The new Qualcomm AI Engine Direct software will provide developers the flexibility to run their next generation on-device AI-powered apps, said the company.

Snapdragon 888 transforms mobile devices into professional quality cameras, said Qualcomm. Featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP, this platform is the first Snapdragon with a triple image signal processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. Users can also enjoy 120fps burst snapshots for capturing ultra-fast high-resolution action shots, or capture three 4K HDR videos at the same time.

The Qualcomm Spectra 580 ISP also debuts a new low light architecture, for brighter photos, even in near darkness. Also included is photo capture in 10-bit color depth in the HEIF format, so users can capture photos in over a billion shades of color, claimed the company.

Snapdragon 888 is armed with the full Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming arsenal, said the company. Users can harness the power of ultra-smooth play at the highest HDR quality graphics, with desktop-level capabilities. Snapdragon 888 delivers variable rate shading (VRS) for the first time to mobile devices. In comparison to the prior generation, VRS improves game rendering by up to 30% for mobile's most immersive experiences to date, while also improving power. Qualcomm Game Quick Touch increases responsiveness by up to 20%, lowering touch latency and giving the ultimate advantage in multiplayer games.

Snapdragon 888 is manufactured using 5nm process technology. The Qualcomm Kryo 680 generates up to a 25% uplift in overall CPU performance and allows top frequencies of up to 2.84GHz. It is also the first commercial CPU subsystem to be based on the Arm Cortex-X1. The Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU achieves its biggest performance leap yet, delivering up to 35% faster graphics rendering compared to the previous generation.

Devices based on Snapdragon 888 are expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2021.