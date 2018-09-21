Energy Taiwan 2018 summit focuses on storage

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Energy storage was the focus at the PV Executive Summit held Thursday at Energy Taiwan 2018.

Renewable energy, mainly PV-generated power, takes up 40% of total power generation in Germany currently and the proportion is forecast to rise to 80% in 2050, with various types of energy storage in fast development, said Sabrina Schmidt-Koschella, deputy director for German Institute Taipei, at the forum.

Japan has sharply lowered feed-in tariff rates for PV-generated electricity and consequently energy storage is crucial to maintaining a certain level of return on investment in PV power projects, according to Kenji Fukui, general manager for Solar Energy Development Division, Solar Energy Group under Kyocera.

In addition to energy storage, PV modules' power output is key to return on investment in PV power projects, said Li Zhenguo, president for China's solar wafer maker LONGi Green Energy Technology. In this respect, PV modules made of PERC mono-Si bifacial cells are expected to be adopted for most ground-mounted PV power stations in 2-3 years, Li noted, adding LONGi will expand annual production capacity for PERC mono-Si bifacial solar cells to 10GWp in 2019.