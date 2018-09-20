AUO showcasing PV products

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO), which has diversified into the PV sector, is showcasing its products at Energy Taiwan 2018.

AUO is showcasing a PV module made of 72 PERC mono-Si 12-busbar solar cells with power output of 390W and one made of 60 such solar cells with power output of 325W, as well as various solutions for PV power generation at the Taipei tradeshow running from September 19-21.

AUO provides total solutions for PV power projects, including investment, PV modules, design and planning, EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and maintenance which features cloud computing-based monitoring.

It has installed rooftop systems totaling 2.5MWp at Corning's factories in Taiwan and one with 2.0MWp at Chang Chun Petrochemical's factory. It is constructing six rooftop systems totaling 11.0MWp at Yuen Foong Yu Paper's factories, and another with 2.5MWp at a factory of Aerospace Industrial Development.

AUO has completed floating PV power totaling over 20MWp, with most of them being on flood detention ponds. AUO has developed ruggedized PV modules featuring strong resistance to moisture, salty air and high wind pressure.

For ground-mounted PV power stations, AUO has completed one with 999KWp at a public parking lot of 7,000 square meters in Taichung, central Taiwan.

AUO-built floating PV power station

Photo: Company