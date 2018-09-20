TSEC expects PV module capacity utilization to rise

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell maker TSEC has disclosed it expects utilization of its PV module production capacity of 500MWp to rise from 50% currently to over 70% in fourth-quarter 2018 and to 100% by year-end 2018.

TSEC said its capacity will be insufficient to meet demand in 2019 and it may have to outsource production.

TSEC is transforming from a contract manufacturer to a vendor of own-brand PV modules. It currently has annual solar cell production capacity of 1,600MWp, of which 900MWp is for PERC models. TSEC estimates that a 70-80% utilization rate for PV module production can allow its entire business to break even.

TSEC is showcasing Aegis series ruggedized PV modules suitable for use in coastal areas at Energy Taiwan 2018 taking place in Taipei during September 19-21. Aegis modules, each with power output of 320W, are made of in-house-produced PERC cells.

TSEC's booth at Energy Taiwan 2018

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2018