Win Win Precision, GET to showcase PV modules at Energy Taiwan 2018

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Win Win Precision Technology and Green Energy Technology (GET) will showcase their PV modules at Energy Taiwan 2018 during September 19-21.

Win Win will showcase its own-brand Winaico PV module made of 60 mono-Si solar cells with power output of 320W and another made of 60 M4 mono-Si soalr cells with 340W. It willalso exhibit a few Winaico modules made of poly-Si cells with power output of 300W, the company said.

Winaico PV modules feature drainage design that can drain rainwater quickly to minimize reduction in power generation. They also feature reflective soldering tapes that can increase sunlight absorption by 2.5%, it noted.

Win Win offers insurance-based guaranty for Winaico PV modules, with the insurance underwritten by Germany-based HDI Global SE and ERGO Group. In addition, Win Win will offer for Winaico PV modules insurance against risks of significantly lower than expected power generation and losses arising from failures on operation of PV modules, purposeful damages and natural disasters beginning 2019, with the insurance to be underwritten by UK-based Willis Towers Watson and free for the initial year.

GET will showcase light-weight PV modules and models made of PERC half-cut black poly-Si solar cells. Each module offers power output of 300W.