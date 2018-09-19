MediaTek CEO spends NT$30 million buying company shares

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Rick Tsai, CEO for MediaTek, spent about NT$30 million (US$0.94 million) of his own money to buy MediaTek shares in August alone, according to Chinese-language media reports.

MediaTek's share price closed at NT$244.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on September 18, compared with the company's average closing price of NT$260.11 in all of August.

MediaTek will roll out another new Helio P series mobile SoC series later in 2018, according to market watchers. The company has introduced its Helio P60 and P22 chips to target AI-capable smartphones in 2018.

The upcoming MediaTek Helio P series is expected to win orders from Oppo for the smartphone vendor's new model slated for launch in the first half of 2019, the watchers indicated.

In addition, MediaTek is expected to enter volume shipments for ASIC products by the end of 2018, the watchers continued. MediaTek's ASIC solutions will start generating revenues substantially in 2019, the watchers said.

MediaTek noted previously the company would manage to improve its gross margin in 2018, thanks to the roll-outs of new mobile SoC products and the company's efforts for diversification. Nevertheless, revenues will decrease slightly in 2018, when combined shipments of its smartphone- and tablet-use SoCs will register a mild drop, according to the company.

MediaTek's cumulative 2018 revenues through August slipped about 1% from a year earlier to NT$154.06 billion.