MediaTek revenues hit 21-month high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Consolidated revenues at MediaTek climbed to a 21-month high of NT$23.5 billion (US$762.3 million) in August 2018.

MediaTek's consolidated revenues for August 2018 represented increases of 15% sequentially and 4.5% on year. Consolidated sales for July and August totaled NT$43.93 billion.

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$62.3 billion and NT$67.1 billion in the third quarter, up 3-11% on quarter. Weaker-than-expected demand for smartphones led to the less-optimistic sales outlook for the quarter, the company said previously.

MediaTek disclosed its cumulative 2018 revenues slipped about 1% from a year earlier to NT$154.06 billion.

MediaTek forecast revenues will decrease slightly in 2018, when combined shipments of its smartphone- and tablet-use SoCs will register a mild drop. However, gross margin will improve in 2018 thanks to the roll-outs of new mobile SoC products and the company's efforts for diversification.