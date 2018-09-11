Bits + chips
MediaTek revenues hit 21-month high
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Consolidated revenues at MediaTek climbed to a 21-month high of NT$23.5 billion (US$762.3 million) in August 2018.

MediaTek's consolidated revenues for August 2018 represented increases of 15% sequentially and 4.5% on year. Consolidated sales for July and August totaled NT$43.93 billion.

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$62.3 billion and NT$67.1 billion in the third quarter, up 3-11% on quarter. Weaker-than-expected demand for smartphones led to the less-optimistic sales outlook for the quarter, the company said previously.

MediaTek disclosed its cumulative 2018 revenues slipped about 1% from a year earlier to NT$154.06 billion.

MediaTek forecast revenues will decrease slightly in 2018, when combined shipments of its smartphone- and tablet-use SoCs will register a mild drop. However, gross margin will improve in 2018 thanks to the roll-outs of new mobile SoC products and the company's efforts for diversification.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.