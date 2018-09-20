IIoT to be driven by tech breakthroughs, customized production in next 5-10 years, says Advantech executive

Vincent Mao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IIoT (industrial Internet of Things) applications have started to take root since the beginning of 2018 and will develop at full speed in the next 5-10 years, driven by constant technology breakthroughs and growing demand for customized production, according to Tsai Chi-nan, president of Advantech's China IIoT business division.

Tsai told Digitimes in a recent interview that IIoT requires the collection of big data to help enterprises solve problems, and the growing maturity and breakthroughs of AI technologies will lead to more forward-looking, more predictive and more valuable data analysis, helping upgrade the production quality of the entire manufacturing industry.

Another factor driving fast development of IIoT application market is that the small-volume, large-variety production mode will become the mainstream in industrial manufacturing along with the growing demand for customized production. In this respect, automation and informatization must be converged to maximize the effects of IIoT applications and technological integrations.

Based on Advantech's business results for the first half of 2018, the company saw its IIoT businesses in the world's five major market areas post double-digit increases, a performance rarely seen in the past years.

Tsai sees greater development potentials for IIoT applications in the China market, due mainly to strong government policy support, including the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) releasing a white paper on the industry cloud development, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology rolling out IIoT data collection white paper in cooperation with CAICT.

Having amassed abundant experiences in helping China customers with IIoT data collection, Advantech has won great brand recognition from clients in the fields of household electrical appliances, electronics components, automotive parts and metal processing.

Tsai stressed that in incorporating Industry 4.0 solutions, open architectures are needed to connect all the sub-systems and materialize data interconnection and interworking. He revealed that Advantech has adopted open and modularized architectures, integrated software and hardware to form data-driven core Industry 4.0 architectures.