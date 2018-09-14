Advantech establishes branch office in Russia

Jeffrey Lin, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Advantech has unveiled its Russia branch office in Moscow to strengthen services for local customers and partners, while also stepping up efforts to expand its presence in the country.

At a ceremony marking the opening of the office, Advantech board director Chaney Ho noted how Russia has rich natural resources and occupies a strategic location in the Eurasian continent.

The expansion of multilateral trade relations and economic integration with neighboring countries in recent years, including its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2012 and the formulation of the Eurasian Union (EAU) with Belarus and Kazakhstan in 2015, has strengthened the freedom of movement of products, services, capital, and labor, Ho said.

Advantech recognized the potential in this wave of expansion and established a branch company in Moscow to provide local customers and partners with more comprehensive and rapid customer service and support, he added.

According to Advantech's general manager in Russia, Vincent Chang, the company already established operations in Moscow and Saint Petersburg in 2006 and 2014, respectively. Advantech's branch office in Moscow is aimed at strengthening local services for Russian customers and partners and cultivating the local market.

Chang also pointed out that the establishment of the branch office is only the first step. Advantech will soon establish a local logistics center, training center, and return merchandise authorization center to increase the efficiency of services provided to the local market and customers. The company expects a three-fold expansion of manpower within three years.