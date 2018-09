GET signs poly-Si supply contract with Hemlock

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has announced it has signed a contract with US-based Hemlock Semiconductor Operations for procurement of polysilicon.

However, GET did not disclose the terms of the contract.

Industry analysts believe it is a renewal of a contract both sides signed in 2011 to reflect large changes in the global polysilicon market since then.

Spot prices for polysilicon were US$40-50/kg in 2011, but has plummeted since 2012. The current price is about US$11/kg.