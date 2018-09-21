Taiwan establishing PV module recycling business

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

In line with the government's promotion of circular economy, a system to recycle decommissioned or damaged PV modules in Taiwan is being established.

PV modules generally have service lives of 20-25 years, but some can still work beyond the period, and can be reused in lower output systems, industry sources said. Decommissioned or damaged PV modules that cannot continue to work are dismantled, with their metal frames, electronic components and plastic back panels taken apart for separate recycling, the sources noted.

Taiwan is expected to see its first decommissioned PV modules in 2031, and the total decommissioned PV modules is forecast to increase to over 7,000 metric tons in 2034, the sources indicated.

In Europe, the average recycling cost per metric ton of decommissioned PV modules is EUR180 (US$212) currently, the sources noted.