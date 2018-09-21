US, Europe equipment vendors reducing PV focus

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

US and Europe equipment vendors have reduced investment and R&D efforts for the PV sector in the wake shrinking demand from China, and instead are focusing more on the semiconductor sector, according to industry sources.

PV demand in China has nosdived since the government announced more control on installations in June, with international prices for PV products plunging, leaving many China makers unwilling or unable to buy new equipment, the sources noted.

China-based PV equipment makers have also offered models at much lower prices than their foreign competitions, the sources indicated.

US and Europe equipment suppliers are now focusing more on the booming semiconductor sector, the sources said. Semiconductor equipment demand is rising in China, as the country is keen to strenghten its semiconductor industry.