China poly-Si makers suspend production

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Many China-based polysilicon makers, to cope with nose-diving demand, have suspended production, according to industry sources.

The China governent announced plans to control PV installtion on June 1, 2018, resulting in drastical reduction in demand for PV products in the China market.

According to the Silicon Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, up to 14 makers shut down production for "inspection and maintenance" at one point in June-August, and as of the end of August, there were still nine makers who had suspended production. China makers have total annual production capacity of 294,000 tons, but the current utilization rate is only about 73%.

In September, several makers will begin to stop production while some others will end stoppage to resume production, it said.

In addition, sereral makers, inlcuding Xinjiang GCL New Energy Materials Technology, Tongwei, Daqu New Energy, East Hope Group and Asia Siliocn (Qinghai), will bring into operation additional production capacities mostly in October-November. Since these additional production capacities are advantageous in production efficiency and cost due to modern equipment and lower power cost, operation of a portion of existing capacities may be forced to end.

As the EU ended imposition of minimum import price on China-produced solar cells and PV modules on September 3, China is likely to reciprocate by ending imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidization tariffs on imported polysilicon produced by Europe-based makers.

The removal of the trade barrier will heap pressure on China-based polysilicon makers, especially those who make high-purity polysilicon for producing solar mono-Si wafers.