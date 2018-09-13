Apple unveils two OLED, one LCD next-generation iPhones

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Apple has announced its new-generation smartphones: the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR. The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max feature Super Retina OLED displays, while the iPhone XR is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen.

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max also come with a faster and improved dual camera system, the 7nm A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine and support for dual SIM.

iPhone XR, also running on A12 Bionic chip, comes with TrueDepth camera system, Face ID and an advanced camera system using a single camera lens.

The sizes and display tehnologies of the new iPhones are exactly those disclosed by Digitimes back in March in a report citing Digitimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin.

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available for pre-order on September 14 and in stores beginning September 21. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space gray, silver and a new gold finish starting at US$999 and US$1,099 respectively.

The iPhone XR will be available for pre-order beginning October 19 and in stores beginning October 26, according to Apple. The iPhone XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red starting at US$749.

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max build on the all-screen design of iPhone X and feature the displays with the highest pixel density of any Apple device. Now offered in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes, these Super Retina displays with a custom OLED design support Dolby Vision and HDR10 and have iOS system-wide color management for the color accuracy, said Apple.

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max offer a million-to-one contrast ratio with brightness and true blacks while showing 60% greater dynamic range in HDR photos, the vendor said. The iPhone Xs Max delivers a more immersive experience with over three million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display in an iPhone in a footprint similar to iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max offer splash and water resistance of IP68 for up to two meters for 30 minutes and protect against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda, Apple said.

The Apple-designed A12 Bionic is the first 7nm chip in a smartphone that delivers a power-efficient design, said Apple. The A12 Bionic features a six-core fusion architecture with two performance cores that are up to 15% faster, four efficiency cores that are up to 50% more efficient, a four-core GPU that is up to 50% faster, powerful Apple-designed Image Signal Processor (ISP), video encoder and more.

A fast storage controller can deliver iPhone storage up to 512GB. All of this unlocks new experiences for games, photography, video editing and graphics-intensive apps, according to Apple. Even with all this power, the iPhone Xs offers 30 minutes longer operating time than the iPhone X, and the iPhone Xs Max offers an hour and a half longer than the iPhone X, between charges.

The next-generation Neural Engine is built for advanced machine learning in everything from photography to augmented reality, said Apple. A new eight-core design allows it to complete up to five trillion operations per second compared to 600 billion in A11 Bionic. This enables new capabilities like faster plane detection for ARKit and new features that use real-time machine learning. For the first time the Neural Engine is open to Core ML, empowering developers to build apps that utilize this highly efficient machine learning engine. Core ML running on the A12 Bionic Neural Engine is up to nine times faster than on A11 Bionic, with as little as one-tenth the energy usage.

The 12-megapixel dual camera system of the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max features dual optical image stabilization with 2x optical zoom, while a new sensor is twice as fast, said Apple. Smart HDR creates photos with more highlights and shadow detail. Larger and deeper pixels improve image fidelity and low-light performance.

Meanwhile, the iPhone XR, coming with an all-screen glass and aluminum design, features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display and six finishes.

