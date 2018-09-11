Pegatron sees on-year growth in August revenues

Pegatron has registered consolidated revenues of NT$98.21 billion (US$3.16 billion) for August, down 5.52% on month, but up 10.19% on year with combined consolidated revenues from January-August growing 13.82% on year to reach NT$754.24 billion.
Pegatron shipped 550,000-600,000 units of notebooks in August, up 10% on month, but down around 20% on year. The company also shipped 800,000 desktops and 850,000 motherboards in the month.
With US-China trade tensions heating up, Pegatron reportedly may shift the manufacturing of its networking-related products back to Taiwan if the US government decided to place high tariffs on related products from China.
Photo: Digitimes file photo
Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-18
|
98,207
|
(5.5%)
|
10.2%
|
754,241
|
13.8%
Jul-18
|
103,949
|
37%
|
10.4%
|
656,035
|
14.4%
Jun-18
|
75,892
|
(16.6%)
|
(5.2%)
|
552,086
|
15.2%
May-18
|
90,961
|
(12.8%)
|
15.7%
|
476,194
|
19.3%
Apr-18
|
104,345
|
25.7%
|
27.8%
|
385,233
|
20.1%
Mar-18
|
82,990
|
8%
|
11.2%
|
280,887
|
17.5%
Feb-18
|
76,834
|
(36.5%)
|
2.1%
|
197,897
|
20.4%
Jan-18
|
121,063
|
36%
|
35.8%
|
121,063
|
35.8%
Dec-17
|
89,010
|
(26.9%)
|
6.6%
|
1,193,646
|
3.2%
Nov-17
|
121,830
|
(26.8%)
|
(3.2%)
|
1,104,636
|
2.9%
Oct-17
|
166,478
|
8.3%
|
10.1%
|
982,806
|
3.7%
Sep-17
|
153,661
|
72.4%
|
2%
|
816,328
|
2.5%
Aug-17
|
89,125
|
(5.4%)
|
7.9%
|
662,667
|
2.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018