Pegatron sees on-year growth in August revenues
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has registered consolidated revenues of NT$98.21 billion (US$3.16 billion) for August, down 5.52% on month, but up 10.19% on year with combined consolidated revenues from January-August growing 13.82% on year to reach NT$754.24 billion.

Pegatron shipped 550,000-600,000 units of notebooks in August, up 10% on month, but down around 20% on year. The company also shipped 800,000 desktops and 850,000 motherboards in the month.

With US-China trade tensions heating up, Pegatron reportedly may shift the manufacturing of its networking-related products back to Taiwan if the US government decided to place high tariffs on related products from China.

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m)

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-18

98,207

(5.5%)

10.2%

754,241

13.8%

Jul-18

103,949

37%

10.4%

656,035

14.4%

Jun-18

75,892

(16.6%)

(5.2%)

552,086

15.2%

May-18

90,961

(12.8%)

15.7%

476,194

19.3%

Apr-18

104,345

25.7%

27.8%

385,233

20.1%

Mar-18

82,990

8%

11.2%

280,887

17.5%

Feb-18

76,834

(36.5%)

2.1%

197,897

20.4%

Jan-18

121,063

36%

35.8%

121,063

35.8%

Dec-17

89,010

(26.9%)

6.6%

1,193,646

3.2%

Nov-17

121,830

(26.8%)

(3.2%)

1,104,636

2.9%

Oct-17

166,478

8.3%

10.1%

982,806

3.7%

Sep-17

153,661

72.4%

2%

816,328

2.5%

Aug-17

89,125

(5.4%)

7.9%

662,667

2.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

