Pegatron sees on-year growth in August revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has registered consolidated revenues of NT$98.21 billion (US$3.16 billion) for August, down 5.52% on month, but up 10.19% on year with combined consolidated revenues from January-August growing 13.82% on year to reach NT$754.24 billion.

Pegatron shipped 550,000-600,000 units of notebooks in August, up 10% on month, but down around 20% on year. The company also shipped 800,000 desktops and 850,000 motherboards in the month.

With US-China trade tensions heating up, Pegatron reportedly may shift the manufacturing of its networking-related products back to Taiwan if the US government decided to place high tariffs on related products from China.

Pegatron reported revenue growth in August

Photo: Digitimes file photo

Pegatron: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-18 98,207 (5.5%) 10.2% 754,241 13.8% Jul-18 103,949 37% 10.4% 656,035 14.4% Jun-18 75,892 (16.6%) (5.2%) 552,086 15.2% May-18 90,961 (12.8%) 15.7% 476,194 19.3% Apr-18 104,345 25.7% 27.8% 385,233 20.1% Mar-18 82,990 8% 11.2% 280,887 17.5% Feb-18 76,834 (36.5%) 2.1% 197,897 20.4% Jan-18 121,063 36% 35.8% 121,063 35.8% Dec-17 89,010 (26.9%) 6.6% 1,193,646 3.2% Nov-17 121,830 (26.8%) (3.2%) 1,104,636 2.9% Oct-17 166,478 8.3% 10.1% 982,806 3.7% Sep-17 153,661 72.4% 2% 816,328 2.5% Aug-17 89,125 (5.4%) 7.9% 662,667 2.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018