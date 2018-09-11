Quanta, Wistron August revenues increase

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Quanta Computer and Wistron have both reported sequential increases of more than 10% in August consolidated revenues, thanks mainly to growing sales of their non-notebook product lines.

Quanta had consolidated revenues of NT$99.32 billion (US$3.19 billion) for August, up 10.79% on month and 8.85% on year with combined consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2018 arriving at NT$618.12 billion, down 3.49% on year.

Quanta shipped 3.4 million notebooks in August, up from July's three million units with overall shipments for the first eight months of 2018 coming to 24.5 million units, down 9.59% on year. Despite the fact that Quanta's clients are ready to release their new products for the second half, the ODM is still expected to see its shipments in 2018 slide around 10% on year.

Quanta noted that its revenue growths in August were contributed mainly by its server and wearable product lines and the two product lines are expected to achieve stronger growths than that of the notebook in 2018.

Meanwhile, Wistron reported consolidated revenues of NT$73.78 billion, up 11.19% on month and 10.73% on year with combined consolidated revenues from January-August arriving at NT$546.53 billion, up 10.56% on year.

Wistron's notebook shipments in August were 1.5 million units, up from July's 1.4 million. For other products, server shipments came to 160,000 units; LCD TVs, 200,000 units; desktops, 1.3 million units; and LCD monitors, 500,000 units - all flat from a month ago.

Wistron expects its notebook shipments to increase 0-5% sequentially in the third quarter and to enjoy another single-digit percentage sequential growth in the fourth.

Wistron is currently a manufacturer of Apple's new iPhones, but is only expected to receive a small portion of the orders, industry sources said. However, the ODM is still expected to see rising revenues from the business of supplying the new iPhones' components, some market watchers noted. Wistron declined to comment on its clients or orders.

As for the market speculation that Quant and Wistron have been looking to move their server production from China to new locations including Taiwan, both firms have noted that they are still evaluating their options and have not yet made final decisions.

Wistron: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-18 73,778 11.2% 10.7% 546,534 10.6% Jul-18 66,355 (1%) 0.6% 472,756 10.5% Jun-18 67,015 3.8% (4%) 406,401 12.3% May-18 64,571 11.8% 0.6% 339,386 16.3% Apr-18 57,761 (17.8%) (2.7%) 274,814 20.7% Mar-18 70,290 4.4% 9.3% 217,053 28.9% Feb-18 67,362 (15.2%) 36.3% 146,763 41% Jan-18 79,401 (3.7%) 45.2% 79,401 45.2% Dec-17 82,490 (7.4%) 18.2% 835,633 26.7% Nov-17 89,121 (0.7%) 20.2% 753,143 27.7% Oct-17 89,790 12.4% 36.8% 664,022 28.8% Sep-17 79,909 19.9% 27.8% 574,233 27.7% Aug-17 66,630 1.1% 13.9% 494,324 27.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2017 - Aug 2018 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-18 99,320 10.8% 8.9% 618,121 (3.5%) Jul-18 89,646 36.3% 4.3% 518,801 (5.5%) Jun-18 65,751 (10.2%) (28.4%) 429,155 (7.4%) May-18 73,233 5.8% (1.5%) 363,404 (2.2%) Apr-18 69,243 (3.6%) 0.1% 290,171 (2.3%) Mar-18 71,850 11.8% (2.7%) 220,928 (3.1%) Feb-18 64,294 (24.2%) (13.3%) 149,078 (3.3%) Jan-18 84,784 (2.3%) 6% 84,784 6% Dec-17 86,741 (8.4%) (17.4%) 1,021,382 14.3% Nov-17 94,711 (5.7%) 2.3% 934,641 18.5% Oct-17 100,466 1.5% 48.3% 839,930 20.6% Sep-17 98,980 8.5% 25.9% 739,464 17.6% Aug-17 91,243 6.2% 25.1% 640,484 16.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2018