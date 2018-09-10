Inventec accuses ex-employees of leaking server trade secrets

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Inventec has taken legal actions against three senior ex-employees that joined Compal Electronics in 2017, accusing them of violating non-disclosure agreements.

The three former employees were indicted by prosecutors in Taipei on September 7 following an investigation of Inventec's claims.

Inventec alleged that the ex-employees leaked information to its competitor about its server manufacturing technology that it had spent NT$5.49 billion on its development.

Compal noted that the indicted trio is its employees, but the company has always imposed strict measures concerning trade secrets. For this case, Compal said it has assigned lawyers to handle all the legal issues and will not comment any further.

Compal has been aggressively developing its server business, headhunting talent from competitors. Since mid-2017, more than 20 senior Inventec employees from its server business have joined Compal, industry observers have disclosed.

Compal's server business is currently still facing losses and is obtaining orders mainly from Dell and Lenovo, the observers added.