Sharp, Samsung to compete in 8K TV segment

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Competition in the 8K TV market is expected to heat up in the second half of 2018 as Samsung Electronics is expected to launch its 65-inch 8K models in the third quarter, taking directly on Sharp, according to industry sources.

Sharp has been a strong advocate of 8K LCD TVs, and claimed recently that its worldwide sales of 8K models so far in 2018 have exceeded its target.

Sharp has been able to reach its sales goal owing much to strong marketing support from parent company, Foxconn Electronics, to boost sales in China, as well as its sufficient production capacity for large-size TV panels in Japan, indicated the sources.

Sharp may see its momentum continue in the second half of the year as Japan is to begin to deliver 8K video programs in December 2018, said the sources, adding that the advent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 should also help boost sentiment for 8K TVs.

Additionally, Foxconn's 10.5G line in Guangzhou is expected to kick off volume production of 8K TV panels in 2019, which will help Sharp bring down 8K TV production cost and ramp up sales in China.

Samsung will begin marketing its 8K QLED TVs at the end of August when it unveils its 8K line up at IFA 2018 to be held in Berlin from August 31-September 5, according to a Korea-based ET News report.

Samsung's 8K TVs will come with AI-enabled upscaling technology that will help upgrade the quality of low-resolution video to a level comparable to that of 8K, indicated the report.

China-based TV vendors, including Hisence, Skyworth and Konka, have also unveiled their respective 8K models and are likely to step into the 8K TV market shortly, indicated the sources.

Hisense is to utilize 75-inch 8K panels rolled out by BOE Technology's 10.5G line to produce its 8K TVs, revealed the sources