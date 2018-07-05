Samsung to use new technology for QLED TVs, says report

Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Samsung Electronics will reportedly overhaul the structure of its quantum dot (QD)-based QLED TVs with plans to introduce QDoG (QD on Glass)-based QLED TVs in 2019, according to a Korea-based Digital Daily report.

The overhaul calls for the replacement of quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF) with glass for the production of light guide plates of backlit modules, said the report, adding the new QDoG process will be more cost competitive, while also helping to reduce the thickness of TV products.

The new process will result in a significant change in the QDFF supply chain. Currently, Samsung outsources the production of QDFFs to Hansol Chemical, and the QDFFs will be further processed by Korea-based MNtech and Glotec before going into the production of light guide plates.

By switching to the QDoG process, Samsung is likely to buy glass materials from Asashi Glass and Corning for QDoG-based light guide plates, said the report.

The new process will allow Samsung to roll out 8K QLED panels, further enhancing its competitiveness in the high-end TV segment, said the report.