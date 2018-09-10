Green energy
GET, Danen see decreased August revenues
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar poly-Si wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) and Danen Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$421.3 million (US$13.7 million) and NT$7.0 million respectively for August, the former decreasing 16.21% sequentially and 62.33% on year, and the latter slipping 76% and 90.69% respectively.

Both companies declined orders coming with low quotes, which partly contributed to the declines in August sales.

GET posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.269 billion for January-August, declining 27.31% on year, while those of NT$441.4 million for Danen fell 16.55%.

