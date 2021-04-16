IT + CE
Mobiletron expects electric bus revenue proportion to reach 30% in 2021
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Automotive electronic component maker Mobiletron Electronics expects the proportion of sales from electric buses to rise from 13.5% in 2020 to 30% in 2021, according to company chairman Kim Tsai.

Mobiletron's subsidiary RAC Electric Vehicles is a leading electric bus maker in Taiwan.

Mobiletron reported 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$2.866 billion (US$101 million), with 54.8% from automotive electronic components, power and electronic/electric control models used in electric commercial vehicles; 34.8% from automotive and industrial tools powered by lithium-ion batteries; and 13.5% from electric buses.

North and Latin Americas accounted for 50.8% of the revenues, Asia except Taiwan for 19.3%, Europe for 13.5%, and Taiwan for 14.6%.

RAC is constructing a factory in central Taiwan with annual production capacity of 1,700 electric buses and 7,000 sets of electric bus chassis equipped with battery packs, power and electronic/electric control systems. RAC will begin trial production in fourth-quarter 2021 and volume production by end of the year.

Mobiletron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$210.8 million for March, growing 32.24% sequentially and 12.37% on year, and those of NT$572.1 million for January-March slipped 2.90% on year.

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
