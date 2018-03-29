RAC Electric Vehicles unveils low-floor electric bus

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Electric vehicle maker RAC Electric Vehicles has unveiled a new 12m-long low-floor electric bus that has obtained Taiwan's national certification.

The bus features net weight of 12 tons, maximum speed of 120km/hour, and maximum cruising endurance of nearly 400km.

For producing the bus, RAC has cooperated with several local makers: Teco Electric & Machinery for 200kW-grade automotive permanent-magnet motors and motor drives; Phihong Technology for power supply systems; and Qisda for integrated control and user interface.

According to Teco, synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet technology allows permanent-magnet motors to have 75% less volume and weight than induction motors.

Teco said it supports the government's promotion of EV development and looks to the potential demand for 30,000-40,000 electric buses in the Taiwan market, and it will also enter electric commercial cars and electric bicycle market segments.

For EV developments, Teco suggested the Taiwan government offer certification services for locally produced key components and subsidize EV makers adopting such certified components to encourage investments in and upgrades to related industries.

There are more than 100 RAC-made electric buses in operation in Taiwan currently, with cumulative total running distance exceeding 10 million kilometers. RAC keeps upgrading R&D and manufacturing capability through international strategic cooperation, company chairman Kim Tsai said.

In a bid to tap overseas markets, RAC has cooperated with Japan-based Sumitomo and expects to export chassis of electric buses and related parts beginning 2018.

Photo: Company