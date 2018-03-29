Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Visual Photonics Epitaxy's (VPEC) VCSEL epi wafers are still pending validation by Apple, and joining the VCSEL 3D sensor supply chain for iPhones and other Apple consumer devices will be one of the firm's major business goals for 2018, according to industry sources.

The sources dismissed as groundless market speculations that VPEC had failed the Apple validation. The sources maintained that the entire validation process is still underway and it is too early to conclude what the result will be.

Other supply chain sources also revealed that it will still take a few weeks for the validation process to be finished, and therefore the validation result will not become clear until April-May at the earliest.

If VPEC passes the validation, the company is likely to become Apple's second supplier of epi wafers needed to manufacture VCSEL components of 3D sensors for iPhones, iPads and other devices. At the moment, the UK-based IQE is the sole supplier of VCSEL eip wafers.

Besides VCSEL eip wafters, Apple will surely move to seek second supply sources for VCSEL components now dominated by US-based Lumentum, and GaAs wafer foundry service now provided by Taiwan's Win Semiconductor, as 3D sensors will be widely applied to new iPhones, iPads and other consumer devices to be rolled out in the second half of 2018, the sources indicated.

As 3D sensors are expected to be widely applied to diverse mobile devices, automotive electronics and other segments over the medium to long term, many other Taiwan semiconductor players including IntelliEPI, Global Communication Semiconductors and Advanced Wireless Semiconductor are joining Win Semiconductor and VPEC to tap the 3D sensor market, the sources added.