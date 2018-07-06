Samsung, Arm expand collaboration to drive HPC solutions

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Samsung Electronics has announced that its strategic foundry collaboration with Arm will be expanded to 7/5-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology to remain a step ahead in the era of high-performance computing.

Based on Samsung Foundry's 7LPP (7nm Low Power Plus) and 5LPE (5nm Low Power Early) process technologies, the Arm Artisan physical IP platform will enable 3GHz+ computing performance for Arm's Cortex-A76 processor.

Samsung's 7LPP process technology will be ready for its initial production in the second half of 2018. The first extreme ultra violet (EUV) lithography process technology, and its key IPs, are in development and expected to be completed by the first half of 2019. Samsung's 5LPE technology will allow greater area scaling and ultra-low power benefits due to the latest innovations in 7LPP process technology.

The Arm Artisan physical IP platform for Samsung's 7LPP and 5LPE includes HD logic architecture, a comprehensive suite of memory compilers, and 1.8V and 3.3V GPIO libraries. In addition, for Samsung's 7LPP and 5LPE process technologies, Arm will provide Artisan POP IP solutions on its latest processor cores featuring Arm DynamIQ technology. Arm's POP IP solution is a core-hardening acceleration technology to enable the best Arm processor implementations and the most rapid time-to-market.

"Building an extensive and differentiated design ecosystem is a must for our foundry customers," said Ryan Sanghyun Lee, VP of Foundry Marketing Team at Samsung Electronics. "Collaboration with Arm in the fields of IP solutions is crucial to increase high-performance computing power and accelerate the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities."

"Arm and Samsung Foundry have collaborated on a large number of chips using Artisan physical IP on Samsung Foundry process technologies," said Kelvin Low, VP of Marketing, Physical Design Group at Arm. "Samsung Foundry's 7LPP and 5LPE nodes are innovative process technologies which will meet our mutual customers' needs to deliver the next generation of advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) from mobile to hyperscale datacenters."