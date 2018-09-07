HTC August sales remain in doldrums

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

HTC saw its revenues hit a new low of NT$1.39 billion (US$45.2 million) in August as its latest flagship model the HTC U12+ launched in June has failed to give momentum to its smartphone business. The August revenues also represent a decline of 0.77% from the previous month and 53.7% from a year earlier.

For the first eight months of 2018, revenues totaled NT$18.35 billion, decreasing 54% from a year earlier.

Sources from the company attributed the prolonged sales declines to the ongoing corporate restructuring and keen competition in the smartphone market, but expect overall operations to improve in the second half of the year following the completion of its restructuring.

The company also plans to begin to promote its newly released mid-tier HTC U12 life in Europe in mid-September, which may help accelerate its sales momentum, according to industry sources.