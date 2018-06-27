Adlink IIoT gateway devices used by Michelin, SoftBank in Japan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Adlink Technology, a major Taiwan supplier of building blocks and intelligent platforms for edge computing, has recently announced that its newly developed IIoT (industrial IoT) gateway solutions have been adopted by Nihon Michelin Tire and SoftBank to support their IoT tire monitoring system.

Nihon Michelin Tire, the Japan unit of France-based brand tire maker, and SoftBank have jointly launched the IoT tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for the first time ever, seeking to reduce vehicle fleet management cost and boost their safety and efficiency by providing TPMS cloud services.

Usually, a TPMS system comprises tire pressure and temperature measuring sensors, and the system will issue warning signals in case the sensors show abnormal results. And Adlink's MXE-110i gateway, based on the Intel Quark, features multi-function radio frequency connections and sturdy structure to support telematics applications at various types of vehicles including light- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, campers, and trailers, by going with TPMS to help process various signals, according to Vincent Tseng, Adlink's general manager for the Asia Pacific region.

Tseng said that vehicle drivers and owners can use smartphones, tablets or personal computers to monitor all the vehicle data, which are very helpful in preventing flat tires and other issues.

Officials from both Nihon Michelin Tire and SoftBank shared the view that TPMS and other related services are badly needed in Japan, given the shortage of manpower supplies for transportation and other sectors amid the growingly aging society there.