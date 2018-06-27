VIA Technologies to focus on AI, IoT solution market

Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

VIA Technologies is shifting its focus to develop high-performance solutions for AI and IoT markets, in addition to x86-based, embedded and other SoC platform products, according to company chairman Wen-chi Chen.

Powered by the company's AI systems such as the latest Edge AI systems, smart cameras, computer vision systems and smart signage board technology, the company has forayed into the smart city segment and has since then received a number of digital display projects from government agencies and private companies, Chen revealed.

For the enterprise IoT segment, the companies is offering solutions for cabin entertainment systems, smart gasoline stations, smart lockers, taxi fleet management systems, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) devices and gateway computing, Chen added.

The company has also made significant progress on boosting sales of its x86 and SoC platform products in the China market since 2017, Chen noted, adding most solutions have been used in PC, STB (set-top box) and other system products.

In 2018, VIA will continue to push sales of AI and IoT solutions to more large-scale enterprises and other government clients, while also continuing its efforts to promote x86 platform products to China's PC market, where the potential still remains high.

Meanwhile, VIA is also eyeing to push sales of its SoC solutions to China's STB market, which includes KTV, OTT, DVR and VR STBs.

VIA posted revenues of NT$4.512 billion (US$148.24 million), net profit of NT$50.03 million and EPS of NT$0.1 in 2017. EPS for the first quarter of 2018 stood at NT$0.06.

Meanwhile, Chen noted that VIA Labs, a VIA Technologies' subsidiary for USB controller and Type-C chips, is likely to make its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) due to long-term business prospects.

VIA Labs' Type-C chips have found their way to notebooks, tablets, smartphones as well as the supply chain of Nintendo's Switch consoles. VIA Labs generated revenues of around NT$1 billion with a net profit of nearly NT$100 million in 2017.

VIA chairman Wen-chi Chen

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, June 2018