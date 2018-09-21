VIA enters Alibaba Cloud supply chain

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

VIA Technologies and Alibaba Cloud have together announced their latest AI Internet of Things (IoT) system ARTigo A920 at an event hosted by Alibaba in China.

The ARTigo A920 is an Arm-based fanless AIoT gateway system, featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820E4 application processor and support for Wi-Fi, 4G and several communication interfaces. The system is suitable for managing connections and controls of multiple IoT equipment sets.

VIA had consolidate revenues of NT$1.13 billion (US$36.45 million) for the second quarter with gross margins at 25.51%, operating profits of NT$287 million and EPS of NT$0.04. For August 2018, VIA had consolidated revenues of NT$430 million, up 18.2% on month and 24.5% on year. The company's combined consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2018 reached NT42.95 billion, down slightly by 0.3% on year.