Withdrawal from PV market to be an option for SAS, says chairman

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) does not rule out the possibility of withdrawing from the solar wafer market if there are no breakthroughs in technology or demand in the coming two years, according to company chairman MK Lu.

The PV industry has been shrouded in uncertainty arising from drastic changes, and SAS will keep watching the conditions until 2020 before deciding its next step, with withdrawal from the solar wafer market to be one of the possible choices, said Lu.

SAS previously predicted that Taiwan-based PV firms would be consolidated into two or three companies due to increasing competition from China-based rivals, Lu said.

Despite the nosediving demand resulted from China's June 1 announcement of control of PV installation, the country's leading PV firms are still expanding or plan to expand production capacities, which is expected to aggravate oversupply, Lu noted.

Under such circumstances, consolidation of the Taiwan-based PV firms would not ease their difficulites, as they have been unable find a business model that can generate profits, and all they can do instead is to find wyas to reduce operating losses, Lu explained.

As China makers have dominated the PV market by virtue of complete supply chains and major capacity expansions, Taiwan fiirms, despite their technological and equipment upgrades, cannot compete, Lu indicated.

New-generation technology such as N-type HIT (heterojunction with intrinsic thin layer) might give Taiwan makers some opportunties, but they still would not be competitive enough, Lu said, because China makers have also stepped into N-type HIT. Most Taiwan makers will actually be financially unable to embrace the technology due to continued losses, Lu noted.

SAS expects the proportion of consolidated revenues for solar wafers to drop to 15% in 2018 and to fall further in 2019, Lu said. SAS is still actively seeking new business opportunities to hike utilization of solar wafer production capacity, but if no chances exist, it may consider terminating the production, Lu indicated.

SAS has made non-operating investment of NT$990 million in Taiwan Special Chemicals (TSC), taking a 30.93% stake to become the largest shareholder of the producer of gaseous materials used in manufacturing of semiconductors and TFT-LCD panels, Lu said. TSC has obtained validation by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for disilane and trisilane and begun small-volume production.

While TSC currently has annual production capacity of 400,000 tons of disilane, annual output of 90,000-100,000 tons can enable the production to break even based on an international price level of US$3,000/kg for the gaseous material, Lu explained. Based on orders received, TSC is able to reach break-even operation in first-quarter 2019, Lu said.

TSC's products are being validated by many potential international clients, and TSC has plans to expand annual disilane production capacity to 800,000 tons or even 1.2 million tons, Lu indicated.

SAS chairman MK Lu

Photo: Digitimes file photo